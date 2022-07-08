MEA Refuses To Comment On Zubair's Arrest; 'inappropriate To Comment On Subjudice Matter'

In a recent update pertaining to the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair, the External Affairs Ministry stated it is a domestic issue on which a judicial process is going on and it would not be appropriate to comment on a matter that is currently under litigation. This comes after Germany said it is monitoring the alleged objectionable tweet case.

While responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said, “It is a domestic issue, there is a judicial process underway in this case. It would not be appropriate to comment on a case that is subjudice.” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi further said,“Independence of the judiciary is well recognized. Uninformed comments on judiciary are unhelpful and should be avoided.”

Reportedly, the German Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said that they are closely monitoring the case of Mohammed Zubair.

“Free reporting is beneficial to any society and restrictions are a cause for concern. Journalists should not be persecuted and imprisoned for what they say and write. We are indeed aware of this specific case and our embassy in New Delhi is monitoring it very closely,” the German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

The development comes after a First Information Report was registered against Zubair at the Khairabad Police Station on the complaint of Bhagwan Sharan, the district president of Hindu Sher Sena, for allegedly calling Hindu seers- Yati Narasinghanand, Mahant Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop-“hatemongers” in a tweet. It is unclear, however, whether this is the remark over which he's been arrested.

Mohammed Zubair case

In the filed FIR against Zubair, on the complaint of another Twitter handle with respect to the 2018 Tweet, Zubair was booked under section 153A (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

The AltNews co-founder was arrested on June 20, after which, the police claimed that the fact-checker was evasive during interrogation, and accused him of not providing the necessary technical equipment for the purpose of the investigation. It was also alleged that he had formatted his phone before being taken into custody.

Thereafter, while in custody, he was flown to Bengaluru by the Delhi police as a part of the investigation. In the Karnataka capital, the police took Zubair to his residence, and a search was conducted for the phone/ laptop that the AltNews co-founder had used to post the 'objectionable tweet'.