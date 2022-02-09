MEA Rejects Mention Of J&K In Pak-China Joint Statement, Tells Them To Cease CPEC Project

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday rejected references of Jammu & Kashmir in China and Pakistan's joint statement asking the two countries to not interfere in the internal affairs of India. Issuing a statement, the MEA affirmed that Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. It also opposed attempts to change the status quo by furthering the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on the illegally occupied Indian territory and asked the parties to cease such activities.

"We have noted references to Jammu & Kashmir and the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in the joint statement between China and Pakistan issued on February 6, 2022. We have always rejected such references and our position is well known to China and Pakistan. In this instance too, we reject reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. We expect the parties concerned not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India," the MEA said.

"As regards reference to the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), we have consistently conveyed our concerns to China and Pakistan on the projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in India’s territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. We resolutely oppose any attempts to change the status quo by other countries, as also by Pakistan, in the areas under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon the parties concerned to cease such activities," it added.

Opposed To "Unilateral Actions" On Kashmir: China & Pak

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Chinese President Xi Jinping on the last day of his four-day visit to Beijing and expressed concerns over 'unilateral actions' by India in Kashmir. After the meeting, the two countries issued a joint statement on the USD 60 billion CPEC project, prosperity in South Asia amongst other issues along with stressing on the 'peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue'.

"The Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, including its concerns, position and pressing issues at the moment. The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation," the joint statement read.

