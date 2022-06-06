MEA Rejects OIC's 'narrow-minded' Comments, Says 'GOI Accords Respect To All Religions’

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday categorically rejected the remarks of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) pertaining to the well-being of Muslims in India. While strongly condemning a BJP leader over her controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad, the General Secretariat of the OIC issued a statement alleging that there is an increase in the restrictions and violence against Muslims in India. Maintaining that the Centre accords the highest respect to all religions, it urged the OIC to follow suit and shed its communal approach.

In a statement, the MEA noted, "We have seen the statement on India from the General Secretariat of the OIC. Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies."

"It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests. We would urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions," it added.

Our response to media queries regarding recent statement by General Secretariat of the OIC:https://t.co/961dqr76qf pic.twitter.com/qrbKgtoWnC — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 6, 2022

BJP takes action

BJP had earlier made it clear that it is not only against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion but it does not promote any such people also. In a statement, Arun Singh, National General Secretary and Head Quarter Incharge of the BJP said that the party 'strongly denounces' insult of any religious personalities of any religion.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BIP does not promote such people or philosophy. India's Constitution gives right to every citizen to practice any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion. As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," the statement read.

The alleged controversial remarks triggered outrage with several countries such as Qatar, Iran, Kuwait, and Pakistan summoning the Indian envoys to register their strong protest. Earlier on June 3, violence broke out in Kanpur when some miscreants tried to forcefully shut shops to protest against the purported comments about the Prophet.