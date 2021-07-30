MEA Rejects Reference To J&K In Pakistan-China Statement; Pans Attempt To Alter Status Quo

The Ministry of External Affairs rejected the reference to Jammu & Kashmir in the joint statement issued after a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of China and Pakistan in Beijing on July 24. During the strategic dialogue between Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Wang Yi, the Chinese side stated that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved "peacefully and properly" through the UN Charter, relevant UNSC resolutions and bilateral pacts. Moreover, it opposed any unilateral action which can potentially complicate the situation in the region.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi asserted that J&K and Ladakh will remain a part of India. He also took umbrage at the discussion regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which passes through Gilgit-Baltistan, an Indian territory illegally occupied by Pakistan. In a veiled message to China, the MEA made it clear that an attempt by other countries to change the status quo in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is unacceptable.

Bagchi affirmed, "As in the past, India categorically rejects any reference to Jammu and Kashmir in such joint statement, the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the union territory of Ladakh have been and will remain integral and inalienable parts of India. The joint press release, has also made a reference to the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. We have consistently conveyed to China and Pakistan that the so-called CPEC is in India's territory, that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan, and that we resolutely oppose any attempts by other countries to change the status quo in areas illegally occupied by Pakistan, as also to Pakistan, bringing up any material change in Indian territories under its illegal occupation. We call upon parties concerned to seize such actions."

CPEC's importance in Pakistan-China ties

Launched in 2015, the CPEC is the flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It was expected to bring in massive investment from China, creating thousands of job opportunities for the people of Pakistan. When Nawaz Sharif was the PM, several projects were close to completion. However, Imran Khan’s regime has witnessed the stalling of the CPEC projects owing to the dire economic situation and non-cooperation of the bureaucracy due to the prevailing fear of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Political instability has also hindered progress as the NAB has been regularly arresting leading opposition leaders in Pakistan. On his part, Khan has repeatedly assured that the timely completion of CPEC projects is a top priority for the Pakistan government. Recently, debt-ridden Pakistan requested Beijing to forgive debt liabilities owed to China-funded energy projects established under the CPEC.