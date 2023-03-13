MEA Report Slams Pakistan, Says It Yet To Show Sincerity On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

The Ministry of External Affairs, in its annual report for 2021-22, released on Monday, March 13, slammed Pakistan, stating that the country had yet to exhibit sincerity in providing justice to the families of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

"Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as it continued to engage in obfuscation and dilatory tactics," the MEA report said.

"Despite our persistent urging that Pakistan respect its January 2004 commitment of not allowing its soil or territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India, there was no let-up in cross-border terrorism, infiltration, and illegal smuggling of arms into India across the LoC and International Boundary," the report added.

It is pertinent to mention that on November 26, 2008, there were several Pak-sponsored terror attacks in Mumbai wherein 166 people, including 20 members of the security forces and 26 foreigners, were killed, while over 300 more were injured.

Issues between Ind-Pak should be resolved bilaterally & peacefully in terror-free atmosphere: MEA

Further in its report, the Ministry stated India's consistent position of resolving issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.

"Pakistan is yet to respond like an average neighbour as it continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism against India; restrict normal trade, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges; engage in hostile and fabricated propaganda to vilify India and present an alarming picture of bilateral ties to the world," the MEA report said.

"Pakistan’s leaders have shown no respite in their hate speech, and rhetorical and incendiary statements against India, including on its domestic matters, in order to divert attention from their domestic political and economic failures... Countries have also called on Pakistan to end its support and safe haven for terrorist groups operating on its soil, including those targeting India, and to resolve issues, if any, with India bilaterally and peacefully," it added.

The report also stated that Pakistan’s continued support of cross-border terrorism and violence against India, continues to undermine India’s attempts to build normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan.