India Responds To China's Remarks On PM Modi Wishing Dalai Lama; 'Our Consistent Policy'

After China criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting the Dalai Lama on his birthday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India has a consistent policy of treating the Tibetan spiritual leader as an honoured guest and PM's greets should be seen from the overall context.

"PM Modi did speak with Dalai Lama last year also, it has been a consistent policy of our government to treat him as an honoured guest in India. He has large followers in the country. His birthday is celebrated in India and across," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

In the phone conversation, PM Modi on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to the Dalai Lama.

China criticises PM Modi for greeting Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday

China on Thursday criticized PM Modi for wishing the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday, saying that New Delhi should stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in Beijing's internal affairs.

"Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama over the phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health," PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

At a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, on a question on Modi's greetings, said, "the Indian side should fully recognise the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama."

It should abide by its "commitment to China, speak and act prudently and stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs," Zhao added.

He claimed that the Dalai Lala is a political exile disguised as a religious figure who has been engaged in anti-China separatist activities.

Beijing has accused the Dalai Lama of indulging in "separatist" actions; however, the spiritual leader insists that he is not demanding independence but "genuine autonomy for all Tibetans living in the three traditional provinces of Tibet" under the "Middle-Way approach".