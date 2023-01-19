MEA Responds To Indian Woman's Allegation Of Sexual Harassment At Pak High Commission

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that it has taken “serious note” of the reports about the Punjab-based female professor who is accusing two officers of the Pakistan High Commission of allegedly seeking sexual favours in lieu of a visa. “We've raised the issue with Pakistani authorities and asked them to investigate,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, during a regular media briefing.

The woman had also written to External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar seeking strict action against the Pakistan embassy officers whom she accused of sexual harassment, as well as trying to lure her into propelling anti-India propaganda. “I wish to inform the indecent and objectionable behaviour of officials of the High Commission of Pakistan, New Delhi, during my visit for obtaining a visit visa and also a month later over the phone and chat on my personal number,” the female academician told ANI.

“We've seen statement by Pakistan Foreign Ministry that they're looking into it,” said MEA on Indian woman's allegation of sexual harassment inside Pakistan High Commission.

The woman alleging sexual harassment confessed that a Pakistani official enquired if she was married and he attempted to make physical contact, trying to hold her hand. He further stated that he could marry four times. “It is easy for us Muslims as we have a choice to marry 4 times. Even if we get bored by one, we can marry another. Does your religion allow the same? Does your religion allow extra-marital affairs?” said the Pak official, according to the woman.

The incident occurred in June 2021 in New Delhi amid the political turmoil in Pakistan and instability in the government. The woman, who had visited the embassy for visa approval, was asked to wait in the lounge for several hours before she was approached by a Pakistani official identified with by just the first name Asif.

The latter asked the woman to fulfill his "sexual desire” to expedite the visa request. The female academician alleged that she was made uncomfortable by awkward questions and had also tried to divert the topic.

“He began asking me why I wasn’t married. How do I live without marriage? What do I do for my sexual desires?” It was also asked whether I support Khalistan. Or can write on Kashmir issues?” she told ANI.

'45 minutes of torture'

According to the woman, the Pakistani official enquired with the woman if she was married first. Whilst she responded “no” the Pakistani official passed lewd remarks, stating: “why, what happened? How do you fulfill your sexual desire?” He also allegedly enquired if she had an extramarital affair, or whether there was someone whom she hung out with.

According to the woman, the Pakistan High Commission official asked, “Do you have someone you can have sex with or not? How are you living comfortably without having a partner?” The woman was made to wait on the pretext that the visa officer would visit around 2 pm.

“I continued to be polite and tolerated him as I wanted the visa. 45 minutes of this torture continued in which he narrated stories of war and how men who come back after a long gap need sex etc,” she told ANI.

She also presented a WhatsApp chat screenshot as evidence of the Pakistani official coercing her into writing to the Indian government about Khalistan and Kashmir in exchange for a "handsome remuneration".