MEA Rubbishes 'irrelevant' OIC's Mentions About India; Says They're 'based On Falsehood'

After hardening its stance on the Chinese Foreign Minister’s ‘uncalled for’ remarks at the OIC meeting in Islamabad on Jammu and Kashmir, India has responded critically to the resolutions adopted in the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan.

India criticized the meeting and deemed the role of OIC as a body ‘irrelevant.' While responding to the media queries related to the OIC summit held in Islamabad on March 22-23, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday in a statement re-iterated that ‘references have been made to India based on falsehoods and misinterpretation.’



"The statements and resolutions adopted at the meeting demonstrate both the irrelevance of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation as a body and the role of Pakistan as its manipulator,” Bagchi said in the statement.

The statements and resolutions adopted at the meeting (of OIC) demonstrate both the irrelevance of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation as a body and role of Pakistan as its manipulator. References have been made to India that are based on falsehoods and misrepresentation: MEA pic.twitter.com/Upe3H2t1fu — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

'References to India at OIC based on falsehood': Arindam Bagchi

Condemning the role of Pakistan as a manipulator of the meeting, India also reminded the participating nations of the ‘impact on their reputation’ after associating themselves with such exercises. The message was directed at the Chinese FM who is mulling an official visit in New Delhi to brush up diplomatic ties with India after two years of the Galwan ambush, where PLA made attempts to alter the status quo at the LAC.

“Nations and Governments that associate themselves with such exercises should realise the impact it has on their reputation,” MEA said in the statement.

Denouncing Pakistan’s attempt to spread falsehood against India, MEA schooled Islamabad to take note of the dilapidated conditions of minorities in their own country before pointing fingers at India.

“References have been made to India that are based on falsehoods and misrepresentation. The absurdity of this body commenting on the treatment of minorities, that too at the instance of a serial violator of human rights like Pakistan, is so evident,” the statement read.

Beijing has 'no locus standi' to comment on India's 'entirely internal issues'

This came after India rejected Beijing’s interference in matters of India’s ‘internal affairs’ and said that China has ‘no locus standi’ to comment on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries, including China, have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from the public judgement of their internal issues," Bagchi had said in retaliation to Wang Yi’s statement at OIC.

This came after Chinese FM in his opening remarks at OIC had said: "On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope." China's uncalled for remarks could hamper its attempts to mend ties with India ahead of the BRICS summit.

Image: Twitter- @OIC/ANI