Amid the controversial remarks row, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the matter was not raised between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his visiting Iranian counterpart Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during talks. He said that comments and tweets by some people do not reflect the views of the government.

Addressing a press conference, Bagchi said, "We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments don't reflect the views of the government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets. The issue was not raised during that conversation."

EAM Jaishankar on Wednesday reviewed bilateral ties including trade, health, connectivity and people to people connections with Abdollahian, on the latter's visit to India.

Taking to Twitter, the EAM informed that he and his Iranian counterpart exchanged views on global and regional issues, Afghanistan, Ukraine and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

While the government has distanced itself from the controversial remarks and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal, the MEA had said that the statements by some individuals do not represent that of the government.

India to hold Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' meeting: MEA

India will hold a special ASEAN-India foreign ministers' meeting on June 16 and 17 to mark the 30th anniversary of New Delhi's dialogue relations and the 10th anniversary of our strategic partnership with ASEAN, said MEA.

"EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will co-chair the meeting. Foreign Ministers of other ASEAN member states and the ASEAN Secretary-General will participate in the meeting. 2022 has been designated as the ASEAN-India friendship year," Bagchi said.

The MEA spokesperson also confirmed that Myanmar will take part in the meeting. "ASEAN meeting is in the ASEAN format. Myanmar is an ASEAN member state. So, the participation of Myanmar in this Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' meeting is as per ASEAN consensus in this regard," the spokesperson said.

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar