India Slams Germany's Comments On Zubair's Arrest; 'Uninformed Comments Unhelpful'

Reacting to Germany's comments on the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the independence of India's judiciary is well recognised. It also stated that it wouldn't be appropriate to comment on an issue that is sub judice.

During a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "There's a judicial process. Won’t be appropriate to comment on a matter that is sub judice. I think the independence of our judiciary is well recognised. Uninformed comments are unhelpful and should be avoided."

New Delhi's reaction comes after the spokesperson of Germany's foreign ministry reportedly said that free reporting is beneficial to society and restrictions are a cause of concern. Germany also said that its embassy in New Delhi is "closely monitoring" the situation.

Mohammed Zubair was arrested on June 27 by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets. He is presently in judicial custody.

Zubair moves SC for bail, quashing of FIR lodged in UP

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of Zubair for quashing the First Information Report (FIR) and bail in relation to a case registered against him in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

"Let the matter be listed on July 8, 2022, before the appropriate Bench subject to assignment," a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said in its order.

An FIR was lodged against the Alt News co-founder in Uttar Pradesh under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and Information Technology Act Section 67 on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1.

Zubair's petition said it is a "new police strategy for registering FIRs in hate crime cases against the criminals as well as those monitoring and protesting hate crimes."