MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Condemns Jerusalem Terror Attack; 'Heartfelt Condolences'

Condemning the terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem that claimed eight lives and left 10 people injured, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We strongly condemn last night’s terror attack in Jerusalem. We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

We strongly condemn last night’s terror attack in Jerusalem. We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) January 28, 2023

Republic TV learned that the gun attack occurred around 8:15 pm (local time) near a synagogue on Neve Yaakov Street in Jerusalem. The paramedics reached the incident site right after the attack took place. The incident came amid spiralling tensions and violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

According to sources, the alleged shooter was later killed by police forces. It is worth mentioning that the terrorist attack followed the deadly clashes in the refugee camp of Jenin on Thursday in which nine Palestinians including an elderly woman were killed by Israeli forces.

US condemns the terror attack in Jerusalem

Earlier, the White House condemned the terror attack saying that the US is shocked and saddened by the loss of life. Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre termed the gun attack as ‘heinous’.

“We strongly condemn the heinous terror attack that took place this evening at a synagogue in Jerusalem and are shocked and saddened by the loss of life, including the killing of at least eight innocent victims. The attack tragically occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when the memory of those lost in the Holocaust is commemorated around the world," Karine Jean-Pierre said.