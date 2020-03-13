MEA Forwards Request To Deport WSJ Bureau Chief Over Anti-India Behaviour To Embassy In US

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday took note of the complaint seeking deportation of Wall Street Journal’s South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief Eric Bellman. It asked the Indian Embassy in the US to examine the deportation request. In the complaint by the Legal Rights Observatory addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on March 2, it was alleged that the WSJ had misreported on the Delhi riots and the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma.

Ministry of External Affairs today asked the Indian Embassy in the US to look into the request for immediate deportation of @WSJ's South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief @EricBellmanWSJ, who is based in India, for "anti-India behaviour". @MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS pic.twitter.com/1014pAB8qy — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 13, 2020

A complaint was registered against @EricBellmanWSJ, @WSJIndia by a private individual on Government's Online Grievance Redressal platform. Referring the complaint to related office is a routine matter as per standard procedure. No such decision on deportation has been taken by us — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) March 13, 2020

The reportage of WSJ

The WSJ’s report titled ‘India’s Ruling Party, Government Slammed Over Delhi Violence’ claimed that 'rioters armed with stones, rods, knives and even sword' had charged into the street where Sharma's home was situated, quoting his brother Ankur. WSJ quoted Ankur saying, "they shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' [Glory to Lord Ram]; some even wore helmets'. Moreover, WSJ added Ankur stating 'they started throwing stones and bricks at the residents, who rushed to Ankit to help... Later, his body was found in a ditch."

However, Ankur refuted making any such statements to the WSJ. He remarked, "I never gave such a statement to the Wall Street Journal. This is a ploy to defame my brother and my family. Wall Street Journal is lying".

'The Indian government has made its stance clear'

Responding to this development, BJP IT in-charge Amit Malviya stated that the journalist concerned had to be answerable. He observed that the Centre had made it clear that India was no longer a pushover. Moreover, he opined that this would send a message that gross violations would not be tolerated.

Amit Malviya remarked, “There are legal processes by which the matter has been raised to the American authorities. They will take note of it and do whatever is appropriate because the bureau chief of a particular publication is currently residing in India and as an American citizen, he is responsible, liable and answerable to the agencies. The Indian government has made its stance clear that India is no longer a pushover and no foreign agency or publication can decide how they shape the narrative about India. This will send a message to people who think they can get away with gross violations.”

