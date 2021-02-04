MEA Takes Note Of US' Support To Farm Laws; Compares Red Fort Breach To Capitol Hill

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday stated that it had 'taken note' of US State Department's support to India's Farm Laws, asserting that any protest must be seen in the context of the nation's 'democratic ethos and polity'. While addressing a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also mentioned the breach of the Red Fort on Republic Day, comparing the sentiments it evoked to the Capitol Hill seize, stating that such incidents were a part of 'vibrant democracies'.

"We have taken note of the comments of the US State Department. It is important to take such comments in the context in which they are made and in their entirety. US State Department has acknowledged steps been taken by India towards agricultural reforms. Any protest must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity and ongoing efforts of government and concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse."

Moreover, addressing climate activist Greta Thunberg's detailed PR campaign attempting to rake up the farmers' protest on a global scale, the MEA spokesperson said, "Our statement of yesterday is very clear, I don't want to add to it but I would say that the debate on reforming the agriculture is an issue being addressed by the Indian democratic polity. Those following it should have an informed and objective view. We are making sure through our activity that this is what happens."

US welcomes Farm Laws

Amid the farmers' protest and attempts by vested interests to meddle into India's internal matters, the United States came out in support of India and hailed the Centre's three Farm Laws. "The United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment," a State Department spokesperson said, reported ANI. Moreover, reacting to India's ongoing farmer protests, the US State Department said- "peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy".

"We recognise that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy, and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same. We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue. In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India’s markets and attract greater private sector investment," it said.

(With Agency Inputs)