MEA Tears Apart Pakistan Propaganda On Kulbhushan Jadhav, Says 'assessing Legal Options'

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava contended that Pakistan's claim on Kulbhushan Jadhav was part of Pakistan's propaganda. He noted that Pakistan had continued to lie about the case for 4 years. Maintaining that India was committed to protecting the lives of citizens, he mentioned that all legal options were being assessed.

A day earlier, he revealed that India had been repeatedly denied free and unimpeded access to the retired Indian Naval officer. Highlighting that the Imran Khan-led government had not handed over any relevant document including FIR, evidence, court order, etc. to India, the MEA observed that Pakistan was attempting to create a "mirage of compliance" with the ICJ judgment. Additionally, Srivastava argued that the ordinance promulgated in Pakistan on May 20, 2020, allowing the Islamabad High Court to review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav was an "illusion of remedy".

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava remarked, "Yesterday, we had released a detailed statement and we had said that Pakistan's claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file a review plea is a continuation of the lies propagated for 4 years. We are committed to protecting the lives of Indian citizens."

Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Jadhav, having business dealings in Iran, was abducted by Pakistan in March 2016. After a military court awarded him a death sentence on the charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017, India moved the ICJ. In its verdict dated July 17, 2019, the ICJ asked Pakistan to effectively review and reconsider Jadhav's sentence and conviction. Moreover, Jadhav's death sentence was stayed until the completion of this process. Additionally, the ICJ directed Pakistan to allow India consular access to Jadhav.

Pakistan's incredulous claim

Speaking at a press conference arranged by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry on July 8, Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan mentioned that an ordinance promulgated in May had allowed Jadhav, his legal representative, or a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. He said that this was on the lines of the ICJ verdict of July 2019. Ahmed claimed that Jadhav had refused to file a review plea in the Islamabad High Court despite being invited by the Pakistani authorities to do so on June 17. He added that Jadhav had instead preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition.

