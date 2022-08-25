MEA To Issue E-passports By First Week Of 2023: External Affairs Secy

The wait for many Indians to obtain their digital passports will finally come to an end as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is gearing to provide the citizens with e-passports by the end of the year or by the beginning of the next year. Informing about the same, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary of External Affairs (Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs), said that electronic passports will be issued during the next 6 months, indicating towards the end of this year or in the first week of the next year.

Sayeed who was in Hyderabad for a two-day MEA outreach programme spoke to the media on Thursday and informed them about the development.

He said that an e-chip and a few more features will be added to the passport book which will further provide security upgradation of the Indian passport and also enable machine reading. In addition to that, the official also indicated that the Ministry is planning to come up with a cloud-based passport.

E-passports will have chips to securely store data

Divulging further details, T Armstrong Changsan, Chief Passport Officer and Joint Secretary (OE) said that the particulars of an individual will be stored in the chip that will be embedded in the e-passport and thus will restrict anyone from stealing data or forging it. As stated by the official, the passport will be designed as per the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and provide great benefits to the Indian people.

Earlier in June, External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar while speaking on the occasion of Passport Sewa Diwas said that the Centre is working toward rolling out electronic passports which will help make international travelling easier and further enable protection against data or identity theft.

On the other hand, the officials also spoke about the measures taken to facilitate Indians who are migrating to work in other countries and further provide legal support. "Efforts are being made to make the immigration process easy through legal processes and increase training levels of those migrants", Dr Sayeed said.

Image: PTI