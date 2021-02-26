MEA Urges Canada To Ensure Security As Khalistanis Threaten Members Of Indian Diaspora

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday (25th February) informed that the government has requested the Canadian government to ensure the safety of the members of the Indian community staying in the country. This came following the alleged threats given by the Khalistani groups to some among the Indian diaspora after they took out a 'Tiranga Yatra Rally' in support of the new farm laws.

MEA requests security for people of the Indian diaspora

The MEA said in the weekly press conference, "We have come across threats and intimidation of some members of the Indian community in Canada. These threats have come from certain fringe elements in Canada and we have taken this up with the Canadian authorities both in Ottawa and Delhi."

We have come across reports of threats &intimidation to some members of the Indian community in Canada. These threats have come from some fringe elements in Canada. We have taken this up with Canadian authorities both in Ottawa and Delhi: MEA pic.twitter.com/vfopTTkHgd — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

Srivastava further asserted, "We have requested them to take steps to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Canada. We advise Indian nationals to report any such incidents to the local Canadian police and also bring to the immediate attention of the High Commission of Ottawa and as well as our consulates there."

Khalistani groups threatened Indians in Canada

Earlier this month, Indian diaspora took out a 'Tiranga Yatra Rally' on the streets of Vancouver and rallied with the Tricolour from Strawberry Hill in Surrey to the Consulate General of India. Cars adorned with the national flag were taken out for the rally and the demonstrators shouted slogans like 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The rally was organised in response to the Republic Day violence that occurred at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

