MEA Warns Indian Nationals After Int'l Job Scammers Take Citizens To Myanmar Illegally

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a warning to Indian Nationals after over 60 people were duped in an international racket, under the pretext of employment and then taken to Myanmar, reported ANI. As per the sources, the racket based in Myanmar's Myawaddy was reportedly exploiting Indian citizens with job promises in Thailand but they were illegally brought into Myanmar.

Myawaddy is a town located in southeastern Myanmar and it is not fully under the control of the Government. The Ethnic armed groups are holding sway and the Indians including several other foreign citizens are being controlled by them.

As per the sources, till now the Embassy has managed to rescue over 30 Indian citizens trapped in the Myawaddy area and continues all efforts to get the others out as early as possible. The MEA sources informed that the Embassy has been working closely with the Government of Myanmar for their rescue operations. As the given area is not entirely under the control of the local authorities, several efforts are being made for rescuing these Indian citizens through various contacts among the business community.

Indian Embassy in Myanmar issues advisory

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar's Yangon released an advisory after this news surfaced, where it said, "The Mission has observed in the recent past that some IT companies engaged in digital scamming/forging crypto activities located in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar are recruiting Indian workers from different places through their recruiting agents on the pretext of potential employment opportunities in IT sector," reported ANI.

"Meanwhile, in the above context, the Indian nationals are hereby requested to exercise due caution and verify the antecedents of the recruiting agents. It is advisable to have all requisite information (job description, company details, location, employment contract etc) before accepting any employment that has been offered," as per ANI report.

Image: Unsplash, Shutterstock