Amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Afghan special cell established by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has received over 9,200 calls and queries from the war-torn nation. As per news agency ANI, the MEA cell had received more than 2000 calls in 5 days Additionally, the special cell had tended to around 6000 queries over WhatsApp and more than 1,200 emails, sources informed. The Afghanistan cell was set up by the Indian government to coordinate repatriation and other requests after the fall of Kabul on August 15.

IAF evacuates 168 citizens from Kabul

On Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the evacuation of 168 people, including 107 Indian nationals stuck in Afghanistan. The evacuation was done by a special repatriation flight that reached the Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad today. At Hindon, an Afghan national, who is one among the evacuated, told ANI, “Situation was deteriorating in Afghanistan, so I came here with my daughter & two grandchildren. Our Indian brothers & sisters came to our rescue. They (Taliban) burnt down my house. I thank India for helping us.”

Moreover, Air India's first commercial flight carrying 87 stranded Indians from Afghanistan also landed in New Delhi today. The flight also successfully managed to evacuate two Afghanistan leaders - Afghan Senator Anarkali Honaryar and Afghan MP Narender Singh from the war-torn nation. Thanking the Indian government, Indian Air Force and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Afghan MPs lauded India for standing by them during this time of crisis.

#WATCH | 168 passengers, including 107 Indian nationals, arrive at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad from Kabul, onboard Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft



Passengers are yet to come out of the airport as they will first undergo the #COVID19 RT-PCR test.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/x7At7oB8YK — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Amid the Taliban takeover, India has been expanding its efforts to evacuate citizens from the war-torn nation. On Saturday, news agency ANI reported that American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces permitted India to expand its evacuation measures in order to retreat its nationals. The security forces that are monitoring the evacuation procedures have allowed two Indian planes to take off and land at the Kabul airport, under American security protection.

India's commercial flights such as Air India, Vistara and Indigo Airlines have been airlifting its citizens through Tajikistan's Dushanbe and Qatar's Doha. More than 300 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Kabul so far.

(With Agency Inputs)