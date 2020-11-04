Media Fraternity In Guwahati Condemn Arnab Goswami's Assault & Arrest; Call It 'black Day'

Physical assault and arrest on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai police has stirred a nation-wide movement. People took to the streets of Guwahati, condemning the assault on Arnab Goswami. Joining the rally, Chief Managing Editor, News Live, Syed Zarir Hussain said, 'Today is a black day for India's democracy. Today, Maharashtra government along with Mumbai Police has attacked the fourth pillar of democracy.''

Largest Media House in Northeast holds rally to support Arnab Goswami

Syed Zarir Hussain said, " The manner in which Arnab Goswami was shoved into the police van as if he was a terrorist by reopening a closed case, clearly depicts that this is itself a witch hunt."

During the conversation, Hussain said, 'Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government has taken us back to the emergency days. The government has adopted a fascist kind of attitude.' Speaking further he told Republic TV, 'We along with the media fraternity in Assam and all the Northeastern states demand the immediate release of Arnab Goswami.' The editor also informed that they have already started a campaign on News Live's digital platform and it is getting an overwhelming response for the same.

Expressing happiness over the response of the rally that is being held in support of Arnab, Hussain told Republic TV, 'It is an indication that all the people want Arnab's release immediately.' When he was questioned about the arrest further, he said, 'I have been covering news in this region since the last 32 years and I have never seen a journalist being shoved off and treated liked this.' This is something ridiculous and shocking to the media, he added.

Criticising action of the Mumbai police against Republic TV and its Editor-in-Chief, Managing Director of News Live stated, 'I, as a journalist strongly and vehemently condemn and oppose this atrocious move by the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government. It is a black day for Indian democracy and media'. Lastly, Hussain also urged all the members of the fraternity to join hands and stand for Arnab Goswami.

Mumbai Police assaults and arrests Arnab Goswami

Amid the witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning reached Republioc Media Networks Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence. The Mumbai Police manhandled Arnab Goswami and as many as 10 police personnel entered the residence of Arnab, with the video captured LIVE. They pushed and heckled Arnab demanding he come out.

Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel are in the building premises of Arnab, many armed. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

