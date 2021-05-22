'Medical Audit Will Be Conducted On Black Fungus': Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that a medical audit will be conducted on Mucormycosis (Black Fungus), which is a post-COVID-19 complication. While stating that the availability of medicine will be ensured, the Kerala Chief Minister said that the medications that do not have any side effects are recommended to be given even if they are expensive.

Remarking that people with various diseases are seen in old age homes, Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the Department of Social Security and Social Welfare will look into locating such centres and make an accurate inspection.

Kerala CM on Black Fungus

Asserting that the reason for the third wave of COVID-19 could be that the virus can survive the vaccine, Vijayan said that people who contract the infection even after vaccination are suffering from other diseases, stressing that more attention needs to be paid to this category.

"The possibility of a third wave is being discussed at the international and national levels. One reason for the third wave may be the origin of the virus, which can survive the vaccine. For those who have been vaccinated, even a single dose is safe. However, they can also be carriers of the disease. People who get vaccinated often get sick because they have related diseases. Therefore, they must strictly adhere to the covid code of conduct. More attention should be paid to people with other diseases," Vijayan said.

He further said, "If we observe the evolution of the second wave of covid so far, we can assume that it has crossed its peak. But it is only after the peak that the severity of the disease and deaths are seen to increase. So this is a crucial time for hospitals. Strong precautions required to deal with this phase should be ensured in all district hospitals under the supervision of District Collectors. Our primary duty now is to save lives."

"The second COVID wave has taught us some new lessons. How long the infection can rise; what are the threats of genetic variation in viruses? How to prepare our health systems accordingly; how to deploy other government systems; experiences of the new covid wave have given us new insights into how social awareness should be practised," said the Chief Minister.

He stated that while there is a strong possibility of a third wave, the government will immediately begin to take strong measures to evaluate these experiences in detail and prepare for a better defence. The full support of the people is the main factor that has helped the state to retain the second wave that has wreaked havoc in other parts of the country, said Vijayan.

The Kerala Chief Minister said, "It is the people who have stood firm with the government in overcoming many difficulties. This vigilance should continue in a similarly strict manner for a few days." Further speaking about black fungus Vijayan said, "Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is spreading. There is no basis for such concerns. Mucormycosis is a very rare disease. As previously explained, the disease affects only a small number of people."

He stated that probably due to the high number of COVID patients, more cases of Mucormycosis may be reported. As the disease is more prevalent in people with severe diabetes, hospitals have been given the exact treatment criteria that should be given if they are infected with COVID, said Vijayan adding that special care should be taken by patients to keep their diabetes under control.

