Medical Bodies Slam Humiliation Of Baba Farid Univ V-C; Demand Strong Action Against Min

After the resignation of Dr Raj Bahadur, Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University over the insulting behaviour of Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, the Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) condemned the incident while demanding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sack his minister.

The Indian Orthopaedic Association's (IOA's) President Ramesh K Sen on Saturday released a statement over AAP health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra's misbehaviour with Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University Dr Raj Bahadur.

"Our Medical profession is under a lot of pressure from political administrators. Some of them when given the authority by the public for the betterment of society, have been unable to digest these powers bestowed on them, and tend to vomit it out at every nook and corner."

Adding further, the statement read, "The derogatory behaviour of a Punjab Health minister with a man at the highest pedestal of academics makes us feel that we are being ruled by the like of a Taliban state."

'Black day for medical services of Punjab': IOA

Slamming the AAP government, IOA said, "The power seems to have gone to some individuals who never deserved it. This is surely a black day for medical services in the state of Punjab. While ignoring their own responsibility to share the problems of administration and state resources, the blame is being put on a person who had taken the Baba Farid Medical University to its highest level."

"The Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns this behaviour of the minister and requests the Chief Minister of Punjab to get his resignation from the concerned Health minister for going beyond his limits," the statement from IOA read.

FORDA seeks CM Mann's intervention

Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association India (FORDA) also condemned the “undignified and derogatory” behaviour of the Punjab Minister and said that such incidences are "highly demoralising". In a letter to CM Bhagwant Mann, FORDA sought the chief minister’s intervention and also demanded “appropriate action” against the Minister in the matter.

Upset by Punjab Health Min's rude behaviour, Baba Farid University V-C resigns

Distressed by the "rude behaviour" of Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, the Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University, Dr Raj Bahadur resigned from his post on Saturday. A day earlier, Dr Bahadur was "forced" by the minister to lay on a dirty hospital bed during an inspection.

The health minister was paying a visit to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot to take stock of its infrastructure and arrangements after receiving multiple complaints regarding the lack of cleanliness in wards. Taking note of the poor condition of the hospital beds, Jouramajra, who was accompanied by press and cameramen, scolded V-C Dr Bahadur for not maintaining clean mattresses for patients. He then ordered him to lay on the dirty mattress.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr Raj Bahadur, 71, is an acclaimed spinal surgeon in India, and Project Director and Member Secretary of the Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali. He is also a member of the National Medical Commission, the country's apex medical regulatory body.

Notably, the Opposition has criticised Jouramajra's actions and said this kind of mob behaviour would only demoralise our medical staff.