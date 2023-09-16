Medical Colleges In UP To Have Organ Donation Facility By End Of 2024: Mansukh Mandaviya

Medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh will have a facility of organ donation by the end of next year, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday.

The health minister, who was here to attend an organ donation programme organised on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Sunday, said the medical colleges would have a facility to retrieve or transplant organs when it is donated by any donor.

"A financial aid would also be provided to improve this facility in the medical colleges," he told the media here.

Mandaviya earlier led around 8,000 people in taking a pledge for organ donation at the GIC ground here.

"In the organ donation programme, there were more than 8,000 people who pledged to donate their organs and also registered themselves in the National Organ Donation Registry," he said.

The Union health minister, who also inaugurated a super specialty wing at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC), said that people from Agra and the nearby districts would benefit from it.

"It will help them to get treatment in Agra," he added.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S P Singh Baghel, highlighting the benefits of the organ donation programme, said it is important to donate organs to save the lives of people.

Baghel added that awareness should be spread in this regard.

The local residents of Agra turned out in large numbers to attend the organ donation programme. A local resident here posted the certificate of the programme on his social media handle to make others aware about organ donation.

The health ministry will on Sunday introduce the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign – to ensure optimum delivery of health schemes to every intended beneficiary, including those in the last mile – during the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ starting on the prime minister's birthday.

The campaign will end on October 2. It will have three components Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Ayushman Sabhas in every village and panchayat.