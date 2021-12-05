Medical Experts Bat For COVID Booster Dose Ahead Of NTAGI's December 6 Meeting

Ahead of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation's (NTAGI) meeting on the possibility of administering an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a select group of the population, medical experts Dr PS Venkatesh Rao and Dr Zaheer Virani spoke exclusively to the Republic Media Network and explained the need for a booster dose amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

"There is definitely a drop in the efficacy rate of vaccines over six months. With new variants coming up it is only good that a third dose is given. All viral vaccines are a minimum of three doses and I'm sure this (COVID vaccine) will also benefit from a third dose," Dr PS Venkatesh Rao, who is a senior surgeon in Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, told Republic. "These vaccines being new, COVID-19 being new, we really don't have a history to go by. But if we go by the history of other viral vaccines I think a third dose will be required. Also, the nasal vaccine which is coming up might be a desirable thing to get it going," he explained.

Dr Zaheer Virani, a senior nephrologist in Maharashtra's COVID task force, echoed Dr Rao in asserting the necessity of a third COVID vaccine dose.

"I think booster dose is a way forward. As more variants develop, the vaccine has to be modified. This is the future. It is going to be a regular vaccination like we have for influenza. As of now, those who are only vaccinated with one shot should be given the second shot quicker," he said.

It should be mentioned that NTAGI is deliberating on the possibility of administering an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a select group of people like the elderly and those who are immunocompromised. The issue will be deliberated upon in a meeting of the NTAGI on December 6.

21 Omicron cases in India till now

India has so far detected 21 Omicron cases from four states and one UT. The first cases were reported in India when two individuals tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka on December 2.

Two days later, the country reported its 3rd and 4th Omicron cases from the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Today, India detected its first case of the new variant in the national capital and seven more cases in Maharashtra. Additionally, nine people were tested positive for the Omicron variant in Rajasthan's Jaipur, taking the total tally in the country to 21.