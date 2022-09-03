Medical Help Denied; Family Forced To Carry Dead Body On Bike In Madhya Pradesh's Sehore

Another shocking and heart-wrenching incident of apathy has come to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore where a family was forced to take the dead body of a young man on a bike upon not receiving any medical assistance. A shameful picture of health services in MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's home district-- Sehore has gone fiercely viral on social media.

As per the visuals, the family of the deceased young man was seen carrying the dead body on the bike. According to the preliminary information, the family had to take the dead body on a two-wheeler since they received no medical assistance even after consistently asking for it. Notably, the deceased young man who has been identified as Haseem, a 28-year-old, drowned while bathing in the Parvati river between Darsal Sehore and Shajapur district. Upon receiving the information, local police and the National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) team of both districts reached the spot and recovered the body.

However, after getting the body, the family of the deceased did not get a hearse to go to Kalapipal Hospital for the postmortem even after consistently asking for it. The family was then forced to take the dead body on the bike raising question about the medical condition in the state.

Recently, in another case of medical apathy emerged from Bargi Health Care Centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur wherein a 5-year-old died in his mother’s lap while waiting for medical assistance.