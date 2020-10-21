More Patients' Kin File Plaints Alleging Medical Apathy At Ernakulam Govt College Hospital

As the controversy over medical negligence in Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, stirs, more relatives of deceased patients have come forward with complaints against the hospital authorities.

Relatives of Baihakki, another patient who died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, has alleged that the hospital authorities had asked the patient for Rs 40,000 for 'special treatment'. The relative released the audio message sent by the patient to his brother before he succumbed to covid19. They also alleged that the hospital authorities had delayed providing ventilator to their kin. "They delayed the ventilator facility to him for 3 hours. It was without it, that he passed away," a relative claimed.

Read | Maggots In Patient's Bedsores: Doctor, Two Head Nurses Suspended In Kerala

Read | Woman COVID Patient Sexually Abused By Ambulance Driver In Kerala

Hairunisa, daughter of another patient Jameela, who passed away at the hospital has also complained of medical negligence. The daughter claimed that her mother had complained of negligence during her isolation at the hospital and that she seconds with junior doctor Dr Najma Saleem. Earlier, Dr Najma had blown the whistle stating that the hospital treatment is below par. "The mask will be put on the patient but it won't be connected to the central ventilator and sometimes tubes are not connected properly to enable the flow of oxygen," Dr Najma had alleged and reportedly named the patient, Jameela.

Read | Kerala Govt Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Onam Festival; Public Celebrations Prohibited

Read | COVID-19 Protocols Shouldn't Cause Hardship For Sabarimala Pilgrims, Says Kerala HC

Ernakulam Medical College: "There is no truth"

Meanwhile, the Principal of Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, Dr V Sathish has denied medical negligence in the death of Covid-19 patient C K Harris. During a press meet held in Kochi, he said, "Harris had comorbidities and died due to heart attack." When explaining the previous audio clip of nursing officer Jalaja allegedly accepting flaws in treatment, Sathish said, "There is no truth in the statements given to the media by Jalaja Dr Najma." Sathish also said C K Harris had been undergoing treatment in the hospital from June 26 to July 20. "Harris was COVID-19 positive when he died,” said Dr Sathish.

He also maintained that Dr Najma was posted temporarily and she has no access to patients. Responding to it, Najma had refuted this allegation as well and said that she has indeed treated the patients.

Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Total Cases Surge To 76,51,108; 61,775 Recover In 24hrs

Read | Kerala HC Directs State To Appoint New Officer In Probe Of Palathayi Child Abuse Case