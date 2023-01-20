Medical Value Travel Important To Address Disparities In Existing Healthcare Systems, Says Ayush Ministry Official

Medical value travel is an essential component for idealistic healthcare to address vulnerabilities and disparities in existing healthcare systems, said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, on Friday.

Kotecha delivered the keynote address at a side event on ‘Medical Value Travel’ on the third day of the 1st Health Working Group of G20 India Presidency at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Friday.

Underlining the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic, he said health has a substantial impact on the economic security of a nation.

Hence, there is an urgent need to strengthen our healthcare systems to integrate traditional methods of medicine with modern medicine, he added, as per a Union Health Ministry statement.

Highlighting the importance of integrative healthcare, Kotecha said, “It seeks to treat health issues holistically by focusing on a patient-centric approach. It aspires to achieve universal health coverage through value-based health care." In resonance with the notion of 'One World, One Health', he emphasised that “multilateral collaborations are imperative for knowledge sharing and formulating framework for accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare”.

He elucidated that connecting the globe through medical value travel based on integrated healthcare will serve to address the vulnerabilities and disparities of existing healthcare systems.

Key interventions and detailed deliberations convened by the panelists delved into promotive and preventative measures of traditional health services and their power in healing, the statement stated.

It was unanimously agreed that the combination of modern medicine with traditional healing methods is exponentially powerful in not just treating the disease but holistically healing the body, it added.

The delegates pointed out that integrated healthcare was the need of the hour and poised to become a robust, high-value high-growth segment of the healthcare sector. They were of the view that it offers a medium to achieve universal health coverage by way of enabling equitable access to value-based healthcare services across the globe, the statement said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)