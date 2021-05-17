Medicare Ties Up With Dr Reddy's, Eyes Production Of 100M Sputnik V Doses For First Year

Shilpa Medicare Limited has tied up with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited (DRL) for the production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. Shilpa Biologicals Private Limited (SBPL), has entered into a 3-year Definitive Agreement with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (DRL) for production-supply of the Sputnik V vaccine from its integrated biologics R&D cum manufacturing centre at Dharwad, Karnataka, the pharma company said on Monday.

“The targeted production of the dual vector Sputnik V for the first 12 months is 50 million doses (50 million of Component 1 and 50 million of component 2), from the date of start of commercial production,” it added.

DRL has partnered with HVI/RDIF for the clinical development of the vaccine and has distribution rights in India. DRL will transfer the Sputnik V technology to Shilpa Biologicals. Under the agreement, SBPL will take charge of manufacturing the vaccine, while DRL will be in charge of the distribution of the vaccine in its marketing territories.

Dr Reddy's has eyed a target to manufacture over 85 million doses of the Russian vaccine for use in India. The companies are also looking to manufacture Sputnik Light, a single-dose version of the vaccine in the near future, it said. Currently, the vaccine is being imported by Dr Reddy's from Russia.

Sputnik V rollout begins in India

The first batch of the vaccine arrived in India on May 1, 2021, and its first dose was administered by DRL in Hyderabad on May 14. Sputnik V has become the first foreign-made vaccine to be used in India. The entry of Sputnik V in the Indian market makes it the third vaccine in the country, apart from Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and SII's Covishield.

The imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine are presently priced at Rs 948 (5 per cent GST) per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins. Local manufacturing is expected to make the vaccines available for commercial usage from July. After that, it will steadily ramp up over the next few months, said Deepak Sapra, chief executive officer, API & Services at Dr Reddy’s.