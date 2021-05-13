'Meds For More': Maharashtra Doctor Couple Collects Unused Meds To Help COVID-19 Patients

Dr Marcus Ranney and his wife Dr Raina, Maharashtra’s doctor couple are helping the COVID-19 patients in need by collecting the left-over medicines from those who recovered from the highly infectious disease. As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to tighten its grip on India, people across the nation have chipped in their much-valuable help through initiatives, donations, services to contribute to the country’s fight against the crisis. As per the news agency ANI report, the Ranneys started a citizen initiative, ‘Meds For More’ on May 1 and started collecting unused medicines from recovered patients to put them in use, especially when there is an acute shortage.

While talking to ANI, Marcus elaborated how the couple started the initiative just ten days ago after the idea popped in their heads as one of the family members of their staff got infected from COVID-19 and required medication. Since some treatments of the disease need expensive medication, the couple took their medicines following recovery to donate them. Eventually, both Marcus and Raina took help from 7-8 other people, set up a team, and kickstarted the noble mission of helping the needy people tackling with COVID-19.

"The idea came when one of the family members of our staff got infected from Covid and they needed medication. As you know the medicines can be expensive. At that time there were a few people who had recovered from Covid, so we decided to take their medicines and donate them," said Raina.

"After that, we took the help from 7-8 people of neighbouring buildings and set up a team and started this mission with the objective of helping those who can not go out to buy medicines or anyone who can't afford the Covid medicines," she added.

Maharashtra: A doctor couple collects medicines from recovered COVID patients & provides to the needy patients in Mumbai



"We started this initiative 10 days ago. We collect medicines from housing societies & provide to those who can't afford them," says Dr Marcus Ranney pic.twitter.com/vWHBZlpAV8 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

Doctor couple has collected 20 kgs already

As per the report, to date, the doctor couple has already collected at least 20 kilograms of unused medicines for the treatment of COVID-19. They have taken the responsibility to donate the collection to the primary health care centres in rural districts for the timely treatment of the underprivileged infected with COVID-19 amid the pandemic. Marcus also said that now at least 100 buildings are sending medicines to the couple and the team of 8 for the initiative is working in several such establishments.

"We have now 100 buildings that are sending medicines to us. We are a team of eight people and of course, the volunteers in different buildings. Last week, we collected 20 kilograms of medicines, which have been packaged and given to our NGO partners," said Marcus.

Their mission ‘Meds for More’ collects all sorts of unused medicines including antibiotics, Fabiflu, pain relief, steroids, inhalers, vitamins, antacids, among others that are being used by the doctors to treat COVID-19 patients. In addition to that, Marcus and Raina are also collecting basic medical equipment like pulse oximeters and thermometers even as such aides are arriving in the country from across the globe.

IMAGE: @ANI/Twitter