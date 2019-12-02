The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Meenakshi Lekhi Slams Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury For Calling PM Modi And HM Shah Infiltrators

General News

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi has slammed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for calling PM Modi and HM Amit Shah infiltrators

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi has slammed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over the latter calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as infiltrators. Lekhi has opined that Chowdhury does not know the difference between a migrant and an infiltrator. Taking a dig at the Congress leader Lekhi said, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury rightfully belongs to Rahul Gandhi's party". Chowdhury had earlier called Modi and Shah as infiltrators for coming from Gujarat and occupying Delhi made an 'infiltrator' remark on Modi and Shah. He said that Modi and Shah are infiltrators as they are from Gujarat and have infiltrated into Delhi.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG