Meenakshi Lekhi Slams Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury For Calling PM Modi And HM Shah Infiltrators

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi has slammed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over the latter calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as infiltrators. Lekhi has opined that Chowdhury does not know the difference between a migrant and an infiltrator. Taking a dig at the Congress leader Lekhi said, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury rightfully belongs to Rahul Gandhi's party". Chowdhury had earlier called Modi and Shah as infiltrators for coming from Gujarat and occupying Delhi.