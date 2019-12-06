BJP Leader Meenakshi Lekhi Speaks On Hyderabad Rape And Murder Accused Encounter

In the aftermath of the Hyderabad rape and murder accused encounter, Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said that as a woman she feels relieved. “I just want to say ‘As you sow so shall you reap’, if you do wrong, the outcome will also be wrong. First, you commit a crime and then you try to escape from police custody, the police will not sit idle while you escape.”

Speaking on how difficult the job of a policeman is, she said, ”It is a high-pressur job. First, the police is under pressure to nab the criminals and arrest them and investigate the matter.Then after nabbing the criminals when they tried to escape while recreating the crime, then what did the accused expect, the police will let them escape. And if the police had allowed them to escape then media would have questioned them why is the revolver given? To shoot or for a show? So the police used it.”

The horrific incident

A horrific incident came to light when the burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Investigations revealed that a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on the same night she went missing. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

The victim's sister who last spoke to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut. Ten teams had been formed to crack the case and four persons allegedly involved in the case were arrested on November 29 and sent to 14 days judicial custody. The accused reportedly tried to escape and were killed in an encounter.

