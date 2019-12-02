The Debate
Meerut: 29 Sentenced Under POCSO Act For Crime Against Children

General News

ADG Meerut has said that there have been 29 cases where the convicts have been sentenced under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act

Additional Director General of police in Meerut Prashant Kumar has said that there have been 29 cases where the convicts have been sentenced under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Out of the 29, in 11 cases, the convicts have got life imprisonment and 18 cases are such in which the punishment is a little less than life imprisonment. In the quickest trial, a person has been sentenced for life imprisonment within six days of the trial. The incident had taken place on September 13 in which a girl child was raped and after the investigation, the case was taken up in the court on November 15 and the conviction was attained in six working days.

