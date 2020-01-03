Meerut ADG On CAA Protests: 'Police Did Not Let This Violence Turn Into Communal Riots'

Addressing a press conference over the violent Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Uttar Pradesh, Meerut Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prashant Kumar on Friday said that it was fueled by misinformation.

Speaking to the media Kumar said, "CAA violence was sponsored in a few parts of the state, which was fuelled by misinformation. Police used minimum force and controlled the situation. You must have seen how some people tried to burn the police. While people are questioning police (over the way they tackled protests against CAA), miscreants can be seen firing at us. They have been identified."

"Police can use force to control law and order and can resort to firing too, in case of emergency. Meerut has a history of communal riots. Police did not let this violence turn in communal riots. One group was consistently instigating violence. Arrests have been made and the state president of this group has also been arrested. One has been arrested, more arrests will be made. No one will be allowed to indulge in anti-national activities. We are for the people. We cannot let people die," he added.

One arrested for raising Pro-Pak slogans

Earlier, in a shocking development, the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday has arrested a person in Meerut for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. Police report said that 7-8 youth around the age of 18 years had allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans. While the police have arrested one youth - Abu Zar, (aged 22-23) they are on the lookout for the others. Recalling the incident, Zar has confessed on camera "5- 6 boys were raising slogans. I told them not to do so, so they opposed me. They were first raising slogans of India, but when I opposed them to not worsen the situation, the started saying 'Pakistan Zindabad'."

Earlier on Thursday, police have identified the three individuals who opened fire using unlicensed weapons during the December 20 Meerut violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act. As per sources, their names are Naeem, Faisal and Anis. Suspected to have links with the Popular Front of India, these individuals are under the scanner of the Uttar Pradesh police.

PFI's alleged role in inciting violence

During the protests in Meerut, some people torched vehicles and attacked the police. In retaliation, the police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the mob. This led to a series of arrests across the state. Republic TV has been consistently investigating the alleged role of the Social Democratic Party of India and the PFI in anti-CAA violence. Their involvement is also suspected in the Mangaluru protests. UP Police is seeking a ban on the political outfit.

