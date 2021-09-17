In a recent update to the dengue fever outbreak in Uttar Pradesh, 142 cases of dengue have been reported in Meerut. Eighty-three of the cases are still active. To curb Dengue cases in the city, Dr Akhilesh Mohan, the CMO, said in a statement that if mosquito larvae are detected in a person's home for the first time they serve a notice, if it is detected for the second time- the police will penalise them and if they are found a third time- they will lodge FIR.

Meerut admin to impose fine, register FIR if mosquito larvae found at home

Dengue cases in Firozabad

Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district is one of the worst-hit. Nearly 578 dengue cases have been registered in the district in the last two months. Firozabad's government has been on the attack against mosquito breeding grounds since the beginning of September.

To find out why dengue and viral fever cases have increased and claimed 60 lives since mid-August, the Uttar Pradesh government sent a team of 15 experts to the Firozabad area on Thursday. Despite the fact that no one has died recently, the number of people visiting the government medical college and local health centres has remained steady. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the team, which included 10 general practitioners and five specialists, to take over on Thursday, according to Dr A K Singh, Additional Director (Medical and Health) of the Agra Division.

Dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh

OPD of Ursala Hospital is receiving 75-100 patients of fever daily. 2 patients had tested positive for dengue in rapid test but the same was not confirmed in ELISA test. Effectively, there is no case of dengue in this hospital: Dr Anil Nigam, CMS, Ursala Hospital in Kanpur(14.09) pic.twitter.com/8cjmytCdZ2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2021

There have been 97 confirmed dengue cases in Prayagraj and 21 confirmed cases in Ghaziabad since the outbreak began in Uttar Pradesh. According to Firozabad officials, the district's viral fever mortality toll has risen to 60. Uttar Pradesh saw the most dengue deaths since 2015, with 42 reported this year. While Ghaziabad CMO Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar informed, "In Ghaziabad, there are 21 active cases of dengue, out of which one patient is admitted to the district hospital & the rest are in private hospitals. On average, 5 cases are detected daily. No patient is in serious condition."

