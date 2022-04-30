Meerut CP Says Illegal Encroachments To Be Razed Soon, FIR To Be Filed Under Gangsters Act

Following the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government, Meerut Commissioner Surendra Singh on Saturday stated that stern actions will soon be taken against the illegal colonies that are either built illegally or on government land. He further added that dozens of JCBs are being arranged to demolish the illegal constructions. A case will be registered under the Gangsters Act against those who will be found involved in these illegal activities on a larger scale, he added.

"Strict actions are being taken against illegal colonies being developed either illegally or in govt areas. Since there are 4 zones & 16 sub-zones, JCB arrangements have been made in every sub-zone. More than a dozen bulldozers are working together to demolish illegal encroachments. We have & will register a case under the Gangsters Act against those involved in illegal encroachment on a large scale," the Meerut Commissioner said.

Uttar Pradesh | Strict actions are being taken against illegal colonies being developed either illegally or in govt areas. Since there are 4 zones & 16 sub-zones, JCB arrangements have been made in every sub-zone: Surendra Singh, Meerut Commissioner pic.twitter.com/vV5xC9Y7Lw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 30, 2022

Anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

Earlier, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive and began razing down illegally constructed slums and shops in Jahangirpuri. The NDMC in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on April 19, said, "The special joint encroachment removal action program comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive. Notably, the demolition operation was launched just days after eight police personnel and one civilian were injured in stone-pelting during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. The anti-encroachment drive soon started a political stir between the ruling BJP government and the opposition after several opposition leaders accused the government of targeting certain sections with the demolition drive. However, the NDMC mayor claimed that the civic body was carrying out the drive after people of the area made several complaints regarding road blockage and traffic issues, and not in retaliation to the Shobha Yatra violence.

Image: ANI/Representative