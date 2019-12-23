Meerut: Internet Services Restored After Violent Clashes Over CAA

On Sunday, all internet services, which had been suspended in Meerut following violent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, were restored in the district, the District Magistrate of Meerut Anil Dhanga said. During the protests on Friday, protesters had torched vehicles and pelted stones at police, who used lathi-charge and tear gas shells to disperse mobs. Dhanga also stated that all schools in the district will remain closed due to cold weather.

According to police sources, the death toll in the violence that occurred during the protests in Meerut two days ago rose to five. Thirty-five policemen were also injured in Friday's violence. Police have arrested 102 people in connection with the violence and with the lifting of the ban on the internet, social media is being continuously monitored for inflammatory posts.

Even in Aligarh, internet connections that were snapped on December 15, following violent protests over the new Citizenship Act, were restored on Sunday.To maintain law and order, peace committees have been constituted under police stations and local residents have also been roped in throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as a first step towards making the protestors pay for damaging public properties during the agitations, the UP government began the process of identifying the vandals. The move comes days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that properties of all those involved in violence would be confiscated to offset the damage.

AMU shut till January 5

The Registrar of AMU Abdul Hamid had said that the university would remain closed till January 5, 2020, due to the present situation in the wake of protests against the citizenship law. Earlier on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said, "Protestors should protest in a democratic and peaceful way. The sentiments should be conveyed in a lawful manner. If not, it will be exploited politically."

