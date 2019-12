A man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut alleged that he suffered major injuries, after his neighbour and former cricketer Praveen Kumar, thrashed him and pushed his seven-year-old son in an inebriated condition.

The Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan said, "Both of them are neighbours and they have informed the police about the incident. We are investigating the matter based on their statements. Further action will be taken accordingly. The medical process has also been done."