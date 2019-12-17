Citizenship Act Protests: Internet Services To Remain Suspended In Meerut Till 5 Pm

On Tuesday, the District Magistrate of Meerut announced that internet services in Meerut will remain suspended till 5 pm on Tuesday in the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) taking place in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The internet services were earlier suspended in the district until Monday to maintain law and order. In Aligarh also, the internet remained down as a precautionary measure after the students protest in AMU turned violent on Sunday.

Curfew in Assam lifted

In a major relief to the residents of Assam, the state government on Monday, has announced the lifting of curfew completely from Tuesday. Assam's P.W.D, Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to announce that the broadband internet connectivity will also be restored from Tuesday. Assam has been the Centre of the anti-CAA protests which started on Friday. Earlier the curfew imposed in Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district was relaxed on Monday, December 16 between 6 am to 8 pm by the Assam administration. Citing the relaxation in the curfew, Union Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh, asserted that the situation is fast returning to normal.

Anti-CAA protests

Currently, violent protests are rampant across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police after buses were burnt on Sunday. Protests have spread to more places like Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna in solidarity with the students of the Jamia Millia University. Jamia has condemned the attack and declared holidays after over 50 students were detained by police during the protests on Saturday. The protest is against the CAA which aims to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for Indian citizenship.

