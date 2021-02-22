Meerut Man Spitting On Rotis Shocks People, UP Cops Arrest Him For 'spreading Covid-19'

The Meerut man, whose video of making 'rotis' after spitting on them filled the internet with disgust, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday. This arrest comes after the video of the catering man gad gone viral on social media platforms. According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the man has been identified as Naushad Aka Sohail and he will undergo a Covid-19 test, following which he will be taken into custody. The viral video shows Sohail spitting on the dough before making ‘rotis’ and then putting it in the tandoor at a wedding function. During this, someone present at the spot took the video and uploaded it on social media.

The disgusting video has made netizens fiercely and angry, and many wanted to know who is the man and where the video was taken. As per reports, the accused, Naushad was found to be a resident of Meerut. In a police complaint by Hindu Jagran Manch Meerut chief Sachin Sirohi, Naushad has been accused of spreading the coronavirus. The UP Police spokesman said that Naushad will be made to undergo a Covid test and further action would be taken after the reports come in.

Watch the viral video that has upset many netizens