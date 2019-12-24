Meerut: Police Release Posters Of Protestors Instigating Riots

Amidst the growing anti-CAA protest in Delhi, which turned violent, the Meerut police tightened the security and surveillance in the region in a bid to avoid any mishaps in the city. ADG of Meerut Prashant Kumar informed on December 24, that 12 company forces have been deployed round the clock and that the team is assigned in all sensitive public areas. Along with this, the SIT with the help of media has prepared posters with the photos of protestors involved in the riots to circulate in the city.