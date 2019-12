Amid the brewing tension in and around Meerut, following violent protests against CAA in which protesters had torched vehicles and pelted stones at police, SSP Ajay Sahni on Thursday said that precautionary measures are in place for the Friday prayers on 27 December. SSP said that many of the vandals have been identified and strict actions will be taken against them. On the firing cases, SSP Sahni said that many violators were not from Meerut but outsiders.