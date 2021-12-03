Meet Baramulla's COVID Superhero Dr Mir Waseem For Whom Patients Come Before Family

The coronavirus pandemic has seen an uncountable number of heartwarming incidents across the globe, and during difficult times, there were people who won hearts by their dedication and hard work in supporting each other. Among such unsung heroes is a young Doctor from north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Through the pandemic, he has come out to try and help those affected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Doctor Mir Waseem, from Gantamulla, Baramulla, has been fighting the war against COVID-19 by helping patients 24x7 in this northern region of Kashmir. Currently posted at the Government Medical College, Baramulla, he has actively helped the district administration in fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

In the line of duty, Dr Mir Waseem and his family were tested COVID positive, but that didn’t deter him from continuing his work. He has continued to dedicate himself to treating COVID patients in Baramulla.

Speaking in an interview with Republic TV, Dr Mir Waseem said that since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Kashmir in March-2020, "I dedicated my life by treating coronavirus infected individuals."

Dr Mir Waseem added that for him humanity comes first and being a doctor his workplace has become his home since the pandemic.

"The workplace has now become my home. On most occasions, we did not get time to go back home. I think this (treating patients) is more important than anything else," the doctor said wearing a gentle smile.

Some of Dr Waseem's patients told Republic that during difficult times, Dr Mir Waseem reached out to them directly and provided them with all possible support.

In times like these, when everyone is scared to step out of their homes, people like Dr Waseem have not just dedicated their life and service to the nation but have also helped people by providing them relief whenever possible.