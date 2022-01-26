During the second wave of COVID-19, when the lockdown was the need of the hour, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Shilpa Sahu from Dantewada, led by example. She was five months into her pregnancy but that did not stop her from enforcing COVID norms and discharging her duty. We, at Republic Media Network, salute her selfless act.

In an exemplary display of call of duty, DSP Shilpa Sahu ensured COVID-19 mask and lockdown adherence on the streets of Dantewada of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh despite the sweltering temperature and her job’s demands to keep her standing for over several hours. Her determination and hard work were appreciated by everyone as her pictures circulated on social media platforms.

On Republic's #ProudToBeIndian broadcast on Republic Day, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Shilpa Sahu said, "I was posted at that time at Dantewada, a Naxal affected area, and it was second COVID-19 wave. It was my duty to impose lockdown in the city for their well-being. My only motive was that people should not step out of home without any reason. I was five months pregnant."

Explaining her resolve to discharge duty even during her pregnancy, DSP Sahu said, "My job was to also motivate juniors and other front line workers. I and my team used to advise people to stay at home. It was a challenge to protect the child as well do something for the country. Hopefully, everything turned out great and people followed lockdown rules."

She said that she was not afraid of doing her duty amid COVID but was worried about her unborn child. "But I knew, If I follow COVID protocols and guidelines then I can keep myself protected as well as others. I used to do my work with confidence," she added.

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade themed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'-- 21 tableaux, tri-service armed forces marching contingents, all-India 'Vande Bharatam' dance and 75-aircraft flypast on Wednesday. Minutes ahead of the Republic Day Parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the martyred Armed Forces personnel at the National War Memorial in the national capital. Republic Media Network on its part with '#ProudToBeIndian' took an effort to felicitate heroes who made India proud.