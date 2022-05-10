Meet Idrees Mir, Lifestyle Vlogger From Naya Kashmir, With Over 6 Lakh Followers

Born in the militancy epicentre area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, 27-year-old Idrees Mir is representing Kashmir, its beauty, and its culture to the national level. He is well cashing in on YouTube and other social media platforms and is garnering attention through his vivid content and number of views on all those social media platforms.

In an interview with Republic Media Network, the young vlogger, who has a huge fan following on different social media platforms, is now the talk of every household in the Valley. Starting his journey a few years ago, to follow his dreams, travel places, explore the hidden beauty of Kashmir, to promote culture, this Vlogger did it all from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Idrees Mir, who is also a journalism student, said, "Since childhood I was passionate about travel and visiting forests through which I was attached to cameras and was a reason to come in the Journalism line."

He added, "After doing my master's in Journalism then it became my passion to be my own boss and thus my journey started as a content creator. Though it was very hard earlier, I keep moving and I keep doing my best. More importantly, I start to capture my travel which boosts me and my confidence level for reaching more and more people."

'Despite uploading several videos, I was hardly getting views which was a hard phase for me': Vlogger Idrees Mir

The Baramulla Vlogger, who is pursuing his Ph.D. in Journalism from Jaipur’s NIMS University, also said, "During the initial stage of my vlogging, it was very hard for me because despite uploading several videos, I was hardly getting views which was a hard phase for me to convey myself about my passion about my dream but I never give up and started fighting hard for achieving the level where I am today."

"Joining journalism for me was not to get into hard news but to travel and explore new places through my vlogging, especially for those people who are hardly able to visit those places. Slowly I started following my dream and then reached that stage where I travel and help followers explore new places through my videos."

While thanking his family, Mir said, "It's all because of their support and co-operation I became the voice of every household in Jammu and Kashmir. " He added that his family never disappointed him but always provided a helping hand during the initial stage of his vlogging.

The highly viewed vlogger further shared that during the initial stage, people used to abuse him because the concept was new in Kashmir, but they gradually began to like him and his videos and now he doesn't need to look back. It was too hard to digest the criticism, but once one has to touch his target then such negativity automatically gets converted into positivity with your work, he said.

In a message to the younger generation, the Baramulla Vlogger said, "All of us have got some dreams and desires in our minds; something that we wish to happen in the future or someone that we desire to be. But often these dreams are left unfulfilled because we didn't wait for the right time, he said for every hard work there is a fruitful result and one has to wait for the right time."

