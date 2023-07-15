Meet India’s Rocket Woman, Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, The Head Of Chandrayaan-3 Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 14 successfully floated the Chandrayaan 3 into space for its journey to the moon, where it is scheduled to make a soft landing on August 23. The LVM 3 rocket carrying a payload of 3,895 kg including the spacecraft lifted off exactly at 14:35:17, and after 965 seconds, the Chandrayaan 3 satellite separated from the rocket and was launched into the elliptical parking orbit, as per the data shown at the mission complex.

As soon as the announcement was made at the mission complex, the mission director announced the success of the mission, “Congratulations India. Chandrayaan 3 has started its journey towards the moon. Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan 3 into a precise orbit around Earth. The intended orbit was 170 km by 36,500 km around Earth and it is precisely there now. Let us wish all the best to the Chandrayaan 3 craft to make all the orbit-raising maneuvers and travel toward the moon in the coming days,” the ISRO Chairman later announced.

Captain of the Chandrayaan 3 mission

Popularly known as India's 'rocket woman, Ritu Karidhal Srivastava anchored the entire mission. A senior scientist at ISRO, she was the Deputy Operations Director to India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), Mangalyaan.

