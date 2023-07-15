Last Updated:

Meet India’s Rocket Woman, Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, The Head Of Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Having joined ISRO in 1997, Srivastava has worked on many prestigious missions of ISRO apart from the Chandrayaan 3 and Chandryaan 2 mission

Abhishek Raval
ISRO scientist

IMAGE: @LBSNAA_Official


The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 14 successfully floated the Chandrayaan 3 into space for its journey to the moon, where it is scheduled to make a soft landing on August 23. The LVM 3 rocket carrying a payload of 3,895 kg including the spacecraft lifted off exactly at 14:35:17, and after 965 seconds, the Chandrayaan 3 satellite separated from the rocket and was launched into the elliptical parking orbit, as per the data shown at the mission complex. 

As soon as the announcement was made at the mission complex, the mission director announced the success of the mission, “Congratulations India. Chandrayaan 3 has started its journey towards the moon. Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan 3 into a precise orbit around Earth. The intended orbit was 170 km by 36,500 km around Earth and it is precisely there now. Let us wish all the best to the Chandrayaan 3 craft to make all the orbit-raising maneuvers and travel toward the moon in the coming days,” the ISRO Chairman later announced.  

Captain of the Chandrayaan 3 mission 

Popularly known as India's 'rocket woman, Ritu Karidhal Srivastava anchored the entire mission. A senior scientist at ISRO, she was the Deputy Operations Director to India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), Mangalyaan.  

Key points to know about Ritu Karidhal Srivastava 

  • ISRO’s senior scientist did MSc in Physics from Lucknow University in 1996. She also pursued MTech from the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. 
  • Ritu Karidhal Srivastava joined ISRO in 1997. She has been conferred with many awards, including the ISRO Young Scientist Award in 2007, the ISRO Team Award for MOM in 2015, the ASI Team Award, and the Women Achievers in Aerospace in 2017. 
  • Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, a senior scientist at ISRO and the Deputy Operations Director to India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), Mangalyaan, was born and brought up in Lucknow. 
  • For her work on the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) and other space missions, she is known as India's "Rocket Woman". 
  • Srivastava has worked on many prestigious missions of ISRO, including: The Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), The Chandrayaan-1 mission, The Chandrayaan-2 mission, The GSAT-6A mission, The GSAT-7A mission. She has also published more than 20 papers in international and national publications.
