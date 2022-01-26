Meet J&K Cop Sheikh Aadil Mushtaq Who Delivered COVID Relief Despite Contracting Virus

When the Centre imposed a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown on March 25, 2020, people of Jammu and Kashmir faced tough times while securing essentials and medicines for themselves. With the intensity of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, 35-year-old Sheikh Aadil Mushtaq, a 2015 batch Jammu and Kashmir Police Service officer shouldered the responsibility and drove on the streets of Jammu and Kashmir with a zeal of helping the people of the Valley. Adil, who was then holding the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) in Srinagar, narrated to Republic Media Network on the occasion of "Republic Day: Proud to be Indian program', about the tough times that he had faced during the first lockdown.

According to him, he along with his friends came up with the idea of helping deliver daily essentials and medicines to the doorstep of needy residents. As the traffic came to a halt due to the lockdown, the police officer said that he used at least 15 motorcycles of his team in order to deliver essentials to the people of the Valley. Initially, he said, his team had the plan to deliver medicines and other essentials to the capital city, Srinagar but as the demands grew on the Whatsapp group dedicated to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, they reached out to residents in Anantnag, Baramulla, Bandipora and Ganderbal.

Mushtaq & his team continued delivering COVID relief materials despite contracting virus

"I had newly joined as a Dy SP Traffic when the government had invoked a stringent lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus. But it was the leadership of the department was very clear-- we have to help the people of the Valley. As the social groups were also barred from stepping out of the house, the people of Kashmir were eagerly looking at us for any kind of help," Aadil Mushtaq told Republic Media Network on Wednesday.

"As the traffic department had 15 motorcyclists, he directed them to handle the traffic and delivery of essential services as well. As there were no vehicles due to lockdown, we were able to deliver essentials to the people of J&K," added Adil.

"Initially, we were delivering only essentials and medicines to the people but as the needs widen, we coordinated and delivered plasma, oxygen concentrators for the needy," said Adil who is now posted as DY SP Anti-hijacking at Srinagar airport.

When asked about whether he had a fear of contracting the virus while working for the people, the officer replied that he and several members of his team had COVID. However, they continued their work to deliver the essentials.

"I and my team had also contracted the deadly virus but as there were no options available for the people, they were looking at us as a ray of hope. Therefore, despite contracting the virus, we delivered essentials to the people."

Image: Republic World