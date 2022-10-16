Meet J&K's Ghulam Lone, The 'lone' Shopkeeper & Go-to Rescuer In The ‘valley Of Death’

In a region marred by militancy, Jammu and Kashmir not only has countless bravery stories of the people in uniform but also those who live a common man’s life, however, the stories of their relentless pursuit to keep serving the needy still remain untold. One such story is about Ghulam Mohammad Lone, who hails from the Kishtwar district’s Inshan area. He has rescued countless people in the last 22 years from the ‘Valley of death’, a place located at an altitude of 14,000 ft above sea level in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone owns a tea stall, which is located on the only road (Wardwan) connecting the Kashmir valley with the Wardwan valley and which is open for only five months a year because of inclement weather conditions. The Margan top (a.k.a Valley of Death) is perched in the middle of the Wardwan road, at 14,000 ft above sea level. The route is closed for five months due to massive snowfall. Many people have lost their lives due to snowfall-related incidents on this road, which records over 5 to 10 feet snow every year.

Ghulam Mohammad Lone: The man who rescued countless people from the 'Valley of Death'

According to an incident, as narrated by Lone, which dates back to 2007, he saved the life of an individual who was stuck at the Margan top and brought him back to his tea-stall cum hut in a half-dead condition. What’s amazing is that he went back to the forest area again, when the saved individual informed him after regaining consciousness, that his friend had also been trapped by heavy snow. In another effort in 2013, ensuring the safety of others before his own, Lone ventured into the Margan top when he came to know that a forest employee had gone missing, and rescued and brought him to his hut.

“In 2013, a forest employee was stuck at the Margan Top after the area had received massive snowfall. When I heard about this, I went there and took him to my hut and saved him. The then forest employees appreciated me and said that if you had not been there, our employee would have lost his life," Lone stated.

He further informed that due to the difficult and out-of-bounds terrain, there has been no help from the administration. Ghulam Lone further said that due to the absence of communication medium and transport or settlements, no help can be expected because of the area being entirely inaccessible.

Significantly, Ghulam Lone’s tea shop is the lone shop on Wardwan road, where the travellers passing through the road can have tea and refreshments and also relax and stay in case of a calamity.

The Margan Top is one of the most beautiful mountain tops of the Himalayan region in South Kashmir. It’s a major tourist attraction that is situated 60km from the district headquarters in Anantnag.

Image: ANI