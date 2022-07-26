Meet KC Bhandari, Man Who Collected Soil From 22 States As A Tribute To Kargil War Heroes

One might have seen it in movies, serials or any other shows but KC Bhandari has done it practically by travelling to 22 states and collecting soil from all major rivers of India to pay obeisance to the Bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the highest tradition of the Indian Army Kargil War.

“Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country." With this thought in mind, KC Bhandari famously known as 'Kargil Captain' travelled to 22 states and collected soil from all major rivers thus creating an example of how one should love and respect our Jawans who dedicate their lives to the country.

A special tribute to Kargil War Heroes

For the last 22 years, KC Bhandari and his team of six members have been visiting the Kargil war memorial to pay respect to the 1999 war heroes and their families for their supreme sacrifice.

The team under Bhandari on Monday reached Srinagar and a brief get-together was organised at North Kashmir's Hyderbeigh sector Rashtriya Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo) on July 25.

Their team collected the Jhelum soil from Brig Alok Dash, SM Commander, Hyderbeigh Rashtriya Rifles sector and further they continued their journey towards the Kargil war memorial.

KC Bhandari said “Even without wearing the uniform, one can do a lot for the country. This is what I realised when I travelled across the country and interacted with the martyrs’ families." He adeded, "the younger generation of the country needs to know and remember the bravery, sacrifice and martyrdom of Indian soldiers in the Kargil war."

Kargil Vijay Diwas (Victory Day) is celebrated every year on July 26 in memory of the recapturing by the Indian army of some hilly posts of Kargil, which were seized illegally by the Pakistan military.