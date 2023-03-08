Part of the Indian Army’s Para Field Hospital in Turkey, 28-year-old Major Dr Beena Tiwari gained much appreciation as India rushed aid to the earthquake-hit Turkey. Major Beena Tiwari’s pictures were shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) on Twitter. Hailing from Dehradun, Major Beena Tiwari’s family has a rich history of military service. Major Tiwari’s father, Mohan Chandra Tiwari served in the Kumaon Regiment and retired as a Subedar Major while her grandfather, Khilanand Tiwari retired as a Subedar from the same regiment.

A doctor, Major Beena Tiwari got commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army on May 8, 2018, at Army Hospital Research and Referral, Delhi. She was subsequently posted to 162 Military Hospital Dinjan, Assam. Notably, Major Beena Tiwari completed her Paratroopers probation in November 2021.

Major Beena Tiwari in Operation Dost

Major Beena Tiwari was part of the 99-member medical team deployed in Turkey under the Indian government’s Operation Dost. The initiative was aimed to assist Turkish authorities in search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. Major Beena Tiwari came to be recognised in Indian households overnight after a photo was shared by ADGPI on Twitter of her getting a peck on the cheek from a Turkish lady. The tweet caption read, “We Care.”

Image: ADGPI (Indian Army team under Operation Dost)

Recalling her journey to the Indian Army, Major Beena Tiwari revealed in an exclusive with Republic that she received much support from her peers throughout. “I don’t even remember people who pulled me back from choosing this profession,” Major Tiwari said on joining the Indian Army.

The woman officer further stressed that the Indian Army never discriminated against her based on her gender pertaining to any assignment or responsibility. Currently, the 28-year-old Major Beena Tiwari is posted in Agra with 60 Para field hospitals under the 50 Independent Para Brigade.