Meet 'Medical Clown' Whose 'humour Treatment' Puts A Smile On Hospital Patients' Faces

Inspiring stories of people who put a smile on others' faces and uplifts their mood are not new to social media. One such heartwarming post on the internet featuring a tale of a woman who left her job and became a full time 'medical clown' is now doing rounds on the internet. The post has been shared by 'Officialhumansofbombay' on Instagram and it seems to have struck a chord with netizens.

While sharing the story, the Official humans of Bombay has posted pictures of a woman who can be seen dressed as a clown. In the pictures shared on the photosharing site, she can be seen interacting with the patients in the hospital and making them laugh. In the caption shared alongside the picture, the page documented the story about how a woman became a full-time medical clown. As per the caption, she met a 'medical clown' in 2016 and got to know about the work they do to make patients smile. She had been working for an NGO and wanted to "bring happiness for others too."

She read about the medical clown and "saw Patch Adams, a movie about a man who treated patients with humor!". She decided to work as a medical clown and sought permission from the health ministry. She put up a post requesting volunteers to join her and so farm, five volunteers joined in. All of them became medical clowns and entered the pediatric ward, sang for the kids and made them smile. She mentioned that the kids ate their food in exchange for balloons.

The woman and other volunteers later began performing as a medical clown on Saturday after doing their work for jobs during the week. They even made a patient smile who had not smiled for a week. "While the doctors treated patients with medicines, we cured them with laughter! It was encouraging when doctors said, ‘Patients feel positive around you!", read a part of the caption. They started performing more frequently and she later started "'Clownselors’; a group that performs to spread smiles in hospitals!."

In the post, an incident was shared where the young woman performed for a kid who was on a ventilator. The kid had smiled and moved for the first time in 8 days. After 5 years, the woman quit her job and became a full-time medical clown and performed for patients at hospitals, orphanages & slums. "My parents proudly say, ‘Our daughter saves lives.’ Daily, I tell my volunteers what Patch Adams taught me, ‘When you treat a disease, you might win or lose, but when you treat a person, you’ll win, no matter what the outcome!", read a part of the caption.

The heartwarming story, since being shared, on Instagram, has garnered over 36,738 likes and several reactions. One user commented, "This is so amazing". Another commented, "This is so amazing😍.. never thought .. anything like this could exist." Another user commented, "This young lady had the courage to create a new path for herself and walk it all by herself! Now that’s a braveheart! Salute to you young lady."

Image: Instagram/officialhumansofbombay