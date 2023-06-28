Meet Naya Kashmir's Faisal Ali Dar, Valley's 1st Padma Shri Awardee | Empowering The Youth

In the picturesque Bandipora district of north Kashmir, nestled among the breathtaking landscapes, resides Faisal Ali Dar, a man who has dedicated his life to empowering the youth through sports.

Last year, his relentless efforts and unwavering determination were recognised when he was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the then-President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

Faisal Ali Dar receiving Padma Shri by the then-President of India, Ram Nath Kovind (Image: Republic)

For Faisal, this honour was the culmination of 17 years of hard work and perseverance.

As he stood on the stage of the Ashoka Hall, receiving the award, he couldn't help but reflect on his journey.

Meeting the Prime Minister was a surreal moment for him, as he was commended for his outstanding contributions to the youth and his relentless pursuit of excellence.

"I remember that after receiving the award, I was called by Prime Minister Modi. He held my hand and appreciated me for my hard handwork in Kashmir. Then he said, “I have heard a lot about you, you have done a good job and made our country proud. Continue making our nation shine. I will come to Kashmir to meet you.” These are magical words for me and I will never forget these words by our PM, said Faisal while speaking to Republic Media Network.

Faisal meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Republic)

Faisal's story is one of inspiration, a tale of overcoming challenges and making a difference in the face of adversity. His passion for martial arts, ignited by his childhood admiration for the legendary Bruce Lee, led him to embark on a path that would transform not only his life but also the lives of countless young individuals in his community.

Growing up in Bandipora, Faisal realised that there was a lack of sports culture and opportunities for the youth. Determined to change this, he strived to become a skilled fighter and set out to promote martial arts as a sport. However, his journey was far from smooth.

"When I represented the country in 2010 and won a medal, I faced criticism instead of the warm reception that I had anticipated. The prevailing mindset at the time failed to recognise the value and potential of sports as a means of personal growth and development," he said.

Undeterred by the challenges, Faisal pressed on. He understood that true change begins at the grassroots level, so he decided to open an academy to nurture and train young talents.

"Through this academy, I worked tirelessly to mentor and guide aspiring athletes, not just in martial arts but also in various other sports," he said.

Faisal's efforts paid off, and he proudly shares that he has produced 18 international-level players across 18 different sports.

Faisal's impact extended beyond sports. Recognising the pressing issue of drug addiction among the youth in his community, he took it upon himself to address this challenge head-on.

"Through counselling and support, I successfully mainstreamed over 300 individuals who were struggling with addiction. Today, many of them are employed or continuing their education, a testament to the power of my dedication and intervention," he said.

Receiving the Padma Shri award was a moment of validation for Faisal. It reinforced his belief that his work was making a significant impact on society. However, he remains grounded and acknowledges that there is still much more to be done.

Faisal finds solace in the fact that he has contributed to the betterment of his community through sports and youth development.

For Faisal Ali Dar, the Padma Shri award is not just a personal achievement; it is a reminder of the responsibility he carries as a torchbearer for change.

His journey serves as an inspiration to all, demonstrating the transformative power of perseverance, dedication, and unwavering commitment to serving others with his indomitable spirit.